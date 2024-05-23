Matt Cardona Set To Make Major Announcement On GCW’s Future This Weekend

Game Changer Wrestling (GCW) recently announced that the company’s General Manager Matt Cardona is set to make a major announcement regarding the future of the promotion on Saturday, May 25th at their Take a Picture even in Chicago, Illinois.
*BREAKING*
GM Matt Cardona will make a major announcement regarding the future of GCW this Saturday in CHICAGO!
Plus
Gage/Zilla v Rejects
Danhausen v Bailey
Gringo v Dralistico
Kylie v Sheik
Bayne v Allie
Mance v Cole
+more
