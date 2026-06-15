Matt Hardy Addresses Recent CM Punk WWE Rumors

As speculation surrounding CM Punk’s WWE status continues to circulate online, former WWE and AEW star Matt Hardy has weighed in on the rumors, offering his perspective on why stories involving Punk tend to gain traction so quickly.

Punk has not appeared on WWE television since the Raw following WrestleMania 42, where he lost the World Heavyweight Championship to Roman Reigns. In recent weeks, social media has been flooded with unverified reports suggesting tension between Punk and WWE, with some rumors even claiming that he had requested his release from the company.

Speaking on his podcast, Hardy dismissed the frenzy surrounding the speculation and pointed to Punk’s unique personality and history within the wrestling industry as a major reason why rumors so often follow him. “I think when you are a big star like CM Punk obviously is, and you have a history of some of the things CM Punk has, it’s easy for people to run wild when it comes to the rumor mill.”

Hardy acknowledged Punk’s reputation as one of wrestling’s most compelling and authentic personalities. “I don’t think that is something that is ever going to go away when it comes to a guy like him because he is such a complex individual.”

“No doubt about it, he’s a great wrestler, an amazing talker, and an amazing character.”

According to Hardy, one of Punk’s greatest strengths is the authenticity he brings to everything he does. “He feels very legit, and even if you know him in real life, he really stands 10 toes on whatever it is he’s standing for.”

“Whether he loves you or hates you, it is what it is.”

Because of that reputation, Hardy believes fans and media alike often assume there must be more going on behind the scenes whenever Punk is absent from television. “With guys like that, there will always be people trying to dig deeper and saying, ‘There has to be some ulterior motive here. Things aren’t right. There has to be an ulterior motive.’”

He also emphasized that misinformation and fabricated stories remain common throughout the wrestling industry. “And, you know, sh*t gets made up all the time in pro wrestling.”

“I see things about me and Jeff and other guys that I know pretty well, and I would imagine that CM Punk is not immune from that either.”

Hardy also addressed a popular narrative that emerged when Punk returned to WWE in late 2023—that conflict and controversy would inevitably follow him back to the company.

Instead, Hardy argued that Punk’s WWE run has been notably different from his final years in AEW. “I feel like when Punk was in AEW, he knew he had a hold on Tony Khan to a degree that he could kind of get away with what he wanted.”

Hardy suggested that Punk understood the dynamics of the situation in AEW and recognized that Tony Khan was still relatively new to operating a major wrestling promotion. “If there was something he was dead set on doing, he could flex his muscles and get away with it.”

“I think he could sense that Tony wasn’t someone who had been running a wrestling company for decades.”

In contrast, Hardy believes Punk entered WWE fully aware that the environment and leadership structure were fundamentally different. “When he came back to WWE, I think he knew he couldn’t get away with that same type of attitude or mentality.”

Rather than creating headlines for backstage issues, Hardy said Punk has instead conducted himself as an exemplary employee. “It is what it is. A lot of people thought he was going to stir up controversy or create conflict, and he didn’t.”

“He was a by-the-book guy and seemed like a model company employee.”

Hardy went as far as saying it would be difficult to argue otherwise based on Punk’s actions since returning. “I think it’s hard to dispute that.”

As an example, Hardy pointed to Punk’s willingness to participate in WWE events in Saudi Arabia despite Punk’s previous public positions on various issues. “The guy even went to Saudi Arabia, and I’m sure that wasn’t on his bucket list of things to do, if you know what I mean.”

While speculation about Punk’s absence continues online, recent reports from multiple outlets have indicated that WWE expects him to return in time for SummerSlam season, with a potential appearance in Chicago on the July 6 edition of Raw frequently mentioned as a likely landing spot.

For Hardy, however, the larger point remains simple: when it comes to a figure as polarizing and fascinating as CM Punk, rumors are inevitable—whether there is any truth behind them or not.