Matt Hardy Celebrates 33 Years Since His And Jeff Hardy’s First Match

TNA World and WWE NXT Tag Team Champion Matt Hardy took to his Twitter (X) account to reminisce about the first professional wrestling match he and his brother, fellow TNA World and WWE NXT Tag Team Champion Jeff Hardy, had 33 years ago on Wednesday, October 15.

Matt Hardy shared several pictures of the Hardys from that time as well as recent ones and wrote, “Today marks 33 full years that Jeff & I have been pro wrestlers. October 15th, 1992, was our first match in Carthage, NC. Here is our first promo pic, followed by our most recent pic, taken at BFG on Sunday. If you told young 1992 us we would experience all the success we have, we wouldn’t have believed it.

My brother & I are both so grateful. Grateful for our loyal & dieHARDY fanbase. Grateful for the opportunities we’ve earned & been given. Grateful to God we’re as healthy as we are after all the punishment we’ve put our bodies thru. Grateful we’ve been able to inspire multiple generations.

Thank you for letting these 2 kids from Cameron, NC live their childhood dreams & thrive in life. We are both SO blessed. With that said, it’s time to go to work in year number 34.”

The Hardys began their professional wrestling careers on October 15, 1992, and have since become synonymous with tag team wrestling. Throughout their career, they have competed in WWE, TNA, and AEW. Their WWE run from 1998 to 2005 was instrumental in defining tag team wrestling during the Attitude Era and beyond. Altogether, they have had over 30 title reigns between them in TNA and WWE, making them eight-time tag team champions on the WWE main roster.