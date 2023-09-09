Matt Hardy Comments On AEW’s Locker Room Morale At Dynamite

AEW star Matt Hardy recently took to an episode of his “Extreme Life of Matt Hardy” podcast, where he talked about a number of topics including how the promotion had a very positive locker room morale at this past Wednesday’s episode of AEW Dynamite following the release of CM Punk and how the company is very healthy right now.

Hardy said, “Very positive. [Wednesday] was extremely positive. I was at All Out because there were talks of us possibly having a match, possibly doing a couple of things. It ended up we weren’t needed for it so we were able to get home on Sunday night. I watched the majority of the show, and I was so proud of everyone on the roster. They killed it. They busted their ass and went out there and worked so hard and were so entertaining. It was such a good show, even though it was put together in the last week, but it was still a killer show. What a fantastic pro wrestling show. The vibe was great there that day. The vibe at Dynamite and Rampage was great as well. AEW is very healthy and in a positive place.”

You can check out the complete podcast below.



(H/T to Fightful for transcribing the above quotes)