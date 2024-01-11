Matt Hardy Comments On The Young Bucks Challenging Sting For Retirement Match

Matt Hardy enjoyed the conclusion to the latest annual AEW Dynamite: Homecoming show on Wednesday night at Daily’s Place in Jacksonville, Florida.

Following this week’s installment of the two-hour AEW on TBS program, the pro wrestling legend surfaced on X to share a photo of himself and Jeff Hardy backstage with The Young Bucks, who returned at the end of the show to challenge Sting and Darby Allin for the retirement match of “The Icon” at AEW Revolution 2024 on March 3 in Greenboro, North Carolina.

“It was so fantastic to see the Young Bucks return to AEW Dynamite,” Hardy wrote. “They’re the greatest tag team of this generation and The Tag Team GOATs acknowledge that.”

He continued, “Proud of them for stepping up and calling out The Stinger. Just so you know – Without us, the Living Legends, there would be no Bucks of Youth. The Jackson brothers are one of the few teams that Jeff and I actually respect. Sweet ass mustaches btw..”

Featured below is the post, which includes a photo of The Hardys posing backstage with The Young Bucks at Daily’s Place in Jacksonville, FL. at the AEW Dynamite: Homecoming show on Wednesday night.