Matt Hardy Confirms TNA Is Actively Pursuing A New TV Deal

On the latest episode of “The Extreme Life of Matt Hardy” podcast, current TNA Wrestling star Matt Hardy shared a key update regarding the company’s business direction, confirming that a new television platform is at the top of TNA’s strategic priorities.

Speaking candidly, Hardy emphasized the promotion’s goal to secure a new broadcast partner that will allow them to deliver live content across the United States—something he views as essential in today’s media landscape.

“Live content is what everybody wants, and we are hell bent on finding a new television platform,” Hardy said.

Hardy noted that the move is more than just wishful thinking—it’s something the company is aggressively pursuing behind the scenes.

“That’s something that they’re working really hard on right now,” he added, pointing to TNA leadership’s commitment to making the shift a reality.

Hardy specifically praised TNA President Carlos Silva for leading the charge on the television front, signaling confidence in the company’s long-term direction and the energy being put into a more prominent weekly presence.

TNA currently broadcasts Impact via AXS TV, but fans and analysts alike have long speculated about the company seeking a larger or more widely accessible broadcast partner to expand its reach—particularly in light of recent rebranding momentum and renewed roster activity.

Stay tuned to PWMania.com for more on TNA’s search for a new television home, and updates on Matt Hardy’s continued run in the promotion.