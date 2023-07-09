AEW star Matt Hardy recently took to an episode of his “Extreme Life of Matt Hardy” podcast, where he talked about a number of topics such as if he has given anyone in pro wrestling a receipt (when a wrestler gets hit hard and that wrestler returns the favor and hits their opponent even harder).

Hardy said, “I’ve never actually given anyone a receipt. There have been times where I’ve realized that I need to fight back. There was a time when we were working with The Acolytes, and they were beating the s–t out of us. They dropped the titles to us, we were the tag team champions, and we worked a couple of times after that, and I’m like, ‘Holy s–t, they can have these titles back. We’re in the record books — I’m good.’”

Hardy also spoke about a conversation he had with his brother Jeff Hardy in regards to how physical the APA can get in their matches.

Matt said, “I was like, ‘I don’t know how much longer I can take this. This is like abusive!’” “And then when we were in there, Bradshaw beat me down in the corner. I remember beating him as hard as I could in the face, and the next thing I had was just a very soft [jab to the face]. So, it’s one of those things where the old-timers — where guys would beat you up and take advantage of you … until you didn’t let them. Until, like, you stood up for yourself. I think that was kind of a case of that.”

You can check out the complete podcast below: