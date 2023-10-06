Matt Hardy Reacts To Adam Copeland (Edge) Leaving WWE And Signing With AEW

AEW star Matt Hardy recently spoke on his podcast, “the Extreme Life of Matt Hardy,” about a variety of professional wrestling topics including Adam Copeland (Edge) coming to AEW:

“I love the fact that they were able to get one of his titles, Rated R Superstar, and he was able to carry over and have some of his original music is very cool. I mean, it was done the right way. Obviously, him showing up with Christian, there was tension, he was going to be cheered coming out, and then they, you know, put some suspense on the crowd. Is he going to turn? Is he going to join back with Christian? What’s happening? Then you know, he becomes the big hero and saves the day and clears the ring. So I love how that was done. I think he’s going to be huge for AEW. I’m very excited to have him here and I’m also very excited to have all four members of the original No Mercy ’99 tag team ladder match back under the same roof. I think that’s just very cool.”

On Adam Copeland leaving WWE:

“I know there are a lot of people like, ‘Are you kidding me? He’s never gonna leave WWE. He’s a lifer. He’s done that for 25 years. Unlike you guys, he’s loyal.’ But you know, this isn’t like a loyalty thing because like, anybody out there that goes to work, has a regular occupation, has a job, if you can go somewhere and get a better schedule, if you can go somewhere and get a better pay, if you feel like you’re more creatively happy somewhere else, it’s okay to leave and go to another job, especially if it’s in the same profession. I mean, at the end of the day, that’s what pro wrestling is. It is a profession. It is a job. It’s not show-friends, it’s show business, and it really is a business. I think Adam just made a very smart move and I think he’s going to be utilized greatly here. He’s going to be a very important piece of AEW going forward and I’m excited to see it.”

