Matt Hardy Reacts To Tommy Dreamer’s TNA Departure

Matt Hardy has shared his thoughts on Tommy Dreamer’s recent departure from TNA Wrestling, praising his longtime colleague while expressing interest in seeing where the company goes from here.

Dreamer confirmed earlier this week on Busted Open Radio that he and TNA had mutually agreed to part ways, bringing an end to his tenure as the company’s head of creative.

During an episode of The Extreme Life of Matt Hardy podcast, Hardy addressed the news and reflected on his experiences working alongside Dreamer over the years.

“It’s interesting, it’s intriguing. I certainly enjoyed working with Tommy. I enjoyed working with Tommy all the way back to the House of Hardcore days, whenever he was doing that show.”

Hardy and Dreamer have crossed paths throughout multiple stages of their careers, including in TNA and on the independent wrestling scene. As a result, Hardy has had a firsthand look at Dreamer’s approach to the business.

“I always thought he had a good pulse on kind of where pro wrestling is and where it’s going, and he stayed pretty current with things, but you know, things change.”

While Hardy acknowledged that changes are inevitable in the wrestling industry, he made it clear that he has a great deal of respect and appreciation for Dreamer.

“I got lots of love for Tommy, no doubt about it. I loved working with Tommy, really enjoyable working with Tommy.”

With Dreamer now officially gone from TNA’s creative team, Hardy admitted that he is interested to see what comes next for the promotion.

“Very interesting to see what happens next now in TNA.”

Dreamer’s exit marks one of the most significant behind-the-scenes changes in TNA in recent years. Having served as a key creative voice within the company, he played an important role in shaping storylines and helping guide the promotion through multiple eras.

As TNA moves forward under new creative leadership, many within the wrestling industry will be watching closely to see how the company’s direction evolves.

Meanwhile, Hardy’s comments reflect the sentiment shared by many wrestlers who have worked alongside Dreamer throughout his career: respect for his passion for the business and appreciation for the influence he has had both on-screen and behind the scenes.