Matt Hardy Says Eddie Kingston Reminds Him Of Mick Foley

AEW star Matt Hardy recently took to an episode of his “Extreme Life of Matt Hardy” podcast, where he talked about a number of topics including how NJPW Strong Openweight Champion and ROH World Champion Eddie Kingston very much reminds him of Mick Foley.

Hardy said, “He very much reminds me of a Mick Foley type persona. He’s this guy that doesn’t have the typical look of a pro wrestler and doesn’t act or perform like a typical pro wrestler. He’s really rough around the edges, but there’s just a charisma about him in his personality and the way he presents himself that just draws people to him. Eddie Kingston is one of the guys who defied the odds, much like Mick Foley defied the odds. I think you’ve got a lot of goals Eddie Kingston wants to achieve that you’re going to see him achieve in the future.”

You can check out the complete podcast below.



