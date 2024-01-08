Matt Hardy Says He Doesn’t Have CTE And Is Healthy

Matt Hardy took to social media on Sunday to address rumors about his health. On social media, screenshots of a now-deleted post from his wife Reby Hardy circulated, in which she stated that she was attempting to communicate with her husband “but his brain is fried from CTE.”

That post sparked a lot of concern, with fans wondering if Matt should hang up his boots, but he posted on X this morning that his health is fine. He wrote, “I’m not sick. I don’t have CTE. I am well physically, mentally & emotionally & extremely healthy, especially for someone my age.”

In the comments, Matt stated that he was told this by “multiple doctors.” In a previous post, Matt called out someone for making fun of someone’s family situation while dealing with CTE. CTE, as we’ve seen with many athletes across a variety of sports, is nothing to laugh about.