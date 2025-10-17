Matt Hardy Teases That The Hardys May Have Already Re-Signed With TNA

On the latest episode of his Extreme Life of Matt Hardy podcast, TNA World Tag Team Champion Matt Hardy addressed recent reports about the status of his and his brother Jeff Hardy’s contracts with TNA Wrestling — and his response has sparked speculation about what’s next for the legendary duo.

Host Jon Alba referenced reports indicating that The Hardy Boyz are among several TNA talents whose contracts are set to expire this fall. When asked directly about his own status, Hardy gave a cryptic answer that hinted a new deal might already be in place. “We may have re-signed already, who knows,” Hardy said, leaving the door open to interpretation.

The comment has fueled rumors that The Hardys could already be locked in for the long term as part of TNA’s ongoing resurgence.

Hardy also reflected on his broader goals in wrestling, reiterating that his main motivation now is to remain active long enough to see his sons follow in his footsteps. “I just want to make it. All I got to do is, you know, stick it out a few more years. Soon, as soon as my boys get on, if I’m just going to be their corner, man, I’m going to be there.”

Matt and Jeff Hardy, who recently concluded their storied rivalry with The Dudley Boyz at Bound For Glory, currently hold the TNA World Tag Team Championships and continue to serve as key figures in the company’s revitalized tag team division.