Matt Hardy Wants To See Adam Copeland Wrestle The Four Pillars Of AEW

Who do you want to see Adam Copeland work with now that he is “#AllElite?”

Matt Hardy has a definite answer to this question.

On the latest episode of his official podcast, “The Extreme Life of Matt Hardy,” the pro wrestling veteran named Darby Allin, Sammy Guevara, Jack Perry and MJF as some of the talent he would like to see “The Rated-R Superstar” share the ring with in AEW.

“The first people that come in my mind are just younger talents that continue seasoning and work with different people with different styles,” Hardy said. “I’d say like Darby Allin, I’d say Sammy Guevara, I would say Jack Perry. I even think MJF would be so into a program with Adam Copeland. I think his creativity would be off the charts when it comes to doing stuff with Adam Copeland. Their promo interactions would be amazing. I think their match would be amazing.”

Hardy continued, “Those younger guys that are AEW originals, I think those guys would benefit the most being in the ring with Adam Copeland.”

Check out the complete episode of “The Extreme Life of Matt Hardy” podcast at Spotify.com. H/T to Fightful.com for transcribing the above quotes.