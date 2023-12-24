Matt Jackson Confirms That His Wife Is Leaving AEW

As PWMania.com previously reported, Matt Jackson’s wife Dana Massie is set to leave her position as Chief Marketing & Merchandising Officer at AEW. Matt confirmed the report in the following Instagram story:

“End of an era. You were in the first conversations, when this was all only an idea. One of the main builders of our empire. Always positive in at times was a thankless job. Glad you got to do it all, and leave on your terms, by your own choices. It’s been fun working with you. See you at dinner.”

Over the weekend, it was also reported that longtime AEW executive Rafael Morfi (Vice President of Live Events/Touring) has informed people that he will be leaving the company at the 2024 Worlds End PPV event.