Matt Jackson Reveals Interest In Buying Pro Wrestling Guerrilla

Pro Wrestling Guerrilla (PWG) has remained inactive since August 2023, and speculation about the promotion’s future continues to build. In a recent Q&A video posted to his YouTube channel, Matthew Jackson of The Young Bucks revealed that he and his brother Nick Jackson have discussed potentially purchasing the influential independent promotion.

“Me and Nick have talked about a lot of things. We’ve talked about buying PWG. Starting our own indie. A wrestling school,” Matthew shared. “In the next few years, if we’re going to do something, it’ll probably happen in the next few years.”

Jackson clarified that no deal is in place, but the idea is something they’ve seriously considered.

“Let me clarify, I don’t know if PWG is for sale. If it was for sale, I would make an offer.”

PWG has long been known as a breeding ground for top independent and future mainstream wrestling talent. If the Bucks were to acquire the brand or launch a new project, it could dramatically shake up the indie landscape.

