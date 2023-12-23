Matt Riddle Confirmed For MLW Holiday Rush

The following was sent to us:

Matt Riddle to appear on MLW Holiday RUSH

Watch Christmas Eve at 8pm ET on MLW’s YouTube Channel & beIN SPORTS

In breaking news, Matt Riddle will make his first MLW on-air appearance at MLW Holiday Rush on Christmas Eve!

What will Riddle have to say when he appears? Brooo, tune-in to find out!

MLW Holiday RUSH is a free special event featuring a stacked card airing nationwide on beIN SPORTS on cable (find a provider) and streaming on MLW’s YouTube channel.

The Holiday RUSH card:

Jacob Fatu vs. Alex Hammerstone III

World Tag Team Championship: Second Gear Crew (champions) vs. Bomaye Fight Club

Matthew Justice vs. Josh Bishop

Intergender Match: Salina de la Renta vs. Ichiban

Scramble-6 Match: AKIRA vs. Alec Price vs. Love, Doug vs. Nolo Kitano vs. Brett Ryan Gosselin vs. J Boujii

Tony Deppen vs. Kevin Blackwood

Mane Event vs. Wasted Youth vs. Griffin McCoy & TJ Crawford

Zayda vs. Tiara James vs. Notorious Mimi

About Major League Wrestling

Major League Wrestling (MLW®) is a sports media holding company, offering television content, action figures, apparel, live events, and ancillary entertainment. MLW operates live events in major markets throughout the United States and Mexico, including New York, Philadelphia, Dallas, and Tijuana.

One of the fastest growing wrestling leagues today, MLW programming is available in over 60 countries worldwide, including MLW Fusion on beIN Sports, YouTube and FITE and Ayozat TV on SKY in the United Kingdom.

MLW premium live events stream monthly live and exclusively on FITE+.

MLW events showcase diversity and the full spectrum of professional wrestling, with athletes representing countries around the world with fighting styles, including: technical, Japanese strong style, lucha libre, King’s Road brawling, MMA, catch wrestling, hybrid wrestling, submission grappling and other disciplines.