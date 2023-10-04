Matt Riddle Launching Cannabis Strain Following WWE Release

Matt Riddle was one of the names released by WWE last month as part of a mass talent release that impacted both the main roster and NXT.

Following the news, it was reported that Riddle was being courted by other wrestling promotions and even MMA companies. He had also hinted that he was working on something and would make an announcement soon.

Before his release, Riddle had an incident at JFK Airport on September 9 in which he accused a Port Authority police officer of sexual assault on social media. An investigation into the matter is currently underway. TMZ released video of an apparently drunk Riddle at the airport while waiting for his flight, which you can see by clicking here.

He revealed in an Instagram story post that he would be launching his own cannabis strain with his “Riddle OG” brand stamped on it, as seen below: