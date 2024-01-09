Matt Riddle Says He’s Open To Idea Of Signing With AEW, Wants Goldberg Match

Matt Riddle recently appeared as a guest on the Signed By Superstars program for an in-depth interview covering all things pro wrestling.

During the discussion, “The Original BRO” spoke about his willingness to sign with All Elite Wrestling and join the AEW roster, as well as his thoughts on a potential showdown against wrestling legend and WWE Hall of Fame icon Bill Goldberg.

Featured below are some of the highlights from the interview where he touches on these topics with his thoughts.

On wanting to wrestle Goldberg: “You know, I don’t wanna give too much but I personally would love to work William (Goldberg). I think me and Goldberg would be a great match. I think I could get something out of him that people haven’t seen in years and I think it’d be great for business. I know it’d be really great for me, but at the end of the day, you can’t — you know, if he wants to do it, he’ll do it. If he needs to do it, he’ll do it and I mean there’s a couple places we could do that. I would imagine maybe an AEW, maybe a TNA, maybe a New Japan but if it was gonna happen, it’d probably be AEW.”

On how he is open to joining AEW: “Yeah (I’d consider going to AEW). Honestly, I feel like a lot of the talent when I got released were gonna try to do that and I kind of wanted to think outside the box and I also wanted to maybe not rush back into doing TV matches again because TV’s a lot different than wrestling on pay-per-view or wrestling on the indies… TNA isn’t out of the picture either, you know? It’s just I know there’s certain things I wanna do and I really wanted to work in Japan and I made that a priority.”

