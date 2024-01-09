Matt Riddle Says WWE Originally Planned For Him To Win 2022 Royal Rumble & MITB

“The Original BRO” was the original scheduled winner for some extremely high-profile matches in WWE that ended up never coming to fruition.

During a recent appearance on Signed By Superstars, former WWE Superstar Matt Riddle claimed he was supposed to win the 2022 Men’s Money In The Bank ladder match and the 2022 Men’s Royal Rumble match.

Featured below are some of the highlights from the interview where he touches on these topics with his thoughts.

On how he was supposed to win 2022 Men’s Money in the Bank: “Wanna hear something else cool? I was supposed to win Money in the Bank but Vince (McMahon) really likes Austin Theory and literally hours before, they changed it and Austin was added in and threw me off the ladder. After I took two huge ladder bumps off the RKO and everything else and it’s like… But, I love Austin Theory and I’m happy for him. Keep killing it bro.”

On the original Royal Rumble 2022 plans: “So I believe — you know, it’s sports-entertainment — that I was told at one point, yeah, I was gonna win the (Royal) Rumble and everything else and then what was it? Bobby Lashley beat Brock Lesnar because somebody came in and hit him with the belt or what have you. Then Brock came in, didn’t wanna do business with everybody, said he was winning, and then he won, and then none of the producers… nobody stood up to him and they let him do it. I didn’t either, I didn’t either. I’m like, f*ck man, I’m just here.”

