Matt Riddle Talks About Possibly Fighting In MMA Again In 2024

“The Original BRO” is getting the itch to get back inside the cage again.

Former WWE Superstar Matt Riddle, who was released by the company earlier this year, spoke in a recent MMA Junkie interview about how he plans to compete in the combat sports world, as he is eyeing a MMA fighting return in 2024.

“Yeah, oh yeah,” he said of interest in a MMA fighting return. “I’ll say this, there has been a lot of talk, I’ve been talking to a couple of promotions. I don’t want to get into it until it’s official, but I think 2024 is a very big possibility that I get back into the ring or cage and fight again, pretty soon.”

As far as whether or not he ever returns to the UFC, a place where he has been openly criticized by UFC President Dana White, Riddle said, “I say never say never, if the opportunity is right. I don’t really hold a grudge and I talked a lot of shit. If there’s business to be had, I’ll get business done.”

Check out the complete interview via the YouTube player embedded below. H/T to Fightful.com for transcribing the above quotes.