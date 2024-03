MLW announced Matt Riddle will return to the ring to take on one of the best technical wrestlers in the world, Timothy Thatcher.

Their match will occur at MLW WAR Chamber 2024 from the Coliseum in Tampa-St. Petersburg, FL, on Friday, March 29.

The two look to reignite their intense rivalry in a battle that promises another classic!

Tickets are on sale at MLWgo.com and Eventbrite.