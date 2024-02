Matt Riddle captured his first pro wrestling world championship following his release from WWE in September last year.

The Original Bro captured the Combat 1’s World Championship at its WrestleRama: Bro-Down event from the Rollerama Zap Zone in Brighton, MI, on February 8th. He defeated champion Krule and Tommy Vendetta in a triple-threat match.

His first title defense is set for April 11th in Combat 1 Wrestling’s next event against fellow former WWE wrestler Austin Aries.