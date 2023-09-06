Maven Talks About JBL’s Bully Reputation Behind-The-Scenes In WWE

Sometimes reputation precedes you.

When it comes to JBL, he has long had a reputation as a bully.

Former WWE Tough Enough winner Maven recently launched a YouTube channel, and in a new video he said he didn’t see JBL as a bully at all.

“I could stand to learn a lot about the financial industry from this guy,” he said. “Of course, I’m talking about Hall of Famer, JBL, one of the toughest SOBs. I still remember a match he had at a pay-per-view and after the match, he comes back and his whole entire face is just bloody and just battered. Never heard any complaining, you never heard any type of him being upset in any way. Man knew how to do business.”

Maven continued, “Now the dirt sheets will always say that JBL was a bully backstage. To be honest with you, JBL is just loud. He is boisterous. He is jovial. John’s not afraid to tell you what he wants and he’s not afraid to tell you how he’s gonna get to what he wants. A lot of people might view that as being a bully. John is also a pretty stiff wrestler, from what I’ve heard. That means when John hits you with a clothesline, you’re gonna feel that clothesline, but that’s the business. I never knew him as a bully, but sometimes when people are loud, it might rub people the wrong way. Trust me, one of the nicest guys in the world.”

Check out the complete video at YouTube.com. H/T to Fightful.com for transcribing the above quotes.