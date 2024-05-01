McKenzie Mitchell Discusses Potentially Becoming An In-Ring Competitor

Former WWE star McKenzie Mitchell recently spoke with MuscleManMalcolm on a number of topics including potentially becoming an in-ring competitor.

Mitchell said, “I get this question all the time and you know what, truth be told, when I was at rehearsals the other day for The Last Match, I actually thought, ‘You know what, what if I just take a bump?’ What if I just go ahead and do a few, just see if I can get in the ring and then put it on social media and see what people have to say about it. I don’t know, I just don’t think that’s for me. I’m a better talker than wrestler I think so.”

You can check out Mitchell’s comments in the video below.



