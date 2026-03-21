Mercedes Martinez Explains How Latest AEW Run Made Her Decide To Retire

Mercedes Martinez is finished with her pro wrestling career after 2026 wraps up.

And her latest run in AEW made her come to that decision.

The following are some highlights from her interview on The A2theK Wrestling Show where she addresses this subject.

On how her last run in AEW made her realize she wants to retire after 2026: “I think it happened last year when being contracted especially with AEW and not being utilized to my full potential kind of brought me into that weird headspace of like, ‘Can I still hang with the females? Can I still hang with the top tier? Do I still have a lot to prove? Do I have anything to prove left?’ I am blessed for the opportunity that Tony [Khan] gave me for the last four years. But it felt like the last year and a half, almost two years, I just sat on the shelf not doing anything for the company. It kind of messes with your mind a lot. It kind of just makes you [say] is it really worth it? Does he really want to utilize my talent and my expertise? I know my style is not like a TV style. It’s very raw. It’s very rugged. It’s very old school in the sense of very power and strong style. Maybe the girls don’t want to wrestle somebody like me with that style because it’s very raw. But I also look at Eddie Kingston and be like, ‘Well, if he can do it, I know I can do it.’ You need a female like that. It’s kind of one of those things where I’m just like, ‘Man, I’m hitting that age group. I’m 45. Can I still go with the new generation?’ Maybe that’s their thing. Maybe they didn’t want to put me in creative storylines. I’ve pitched. So, it’s just one of those things where I’m like, maybe if we don’t renew the contract, which I already knew it wasn’t going to happen, I’m going to go out the way I want to go out.”

On how she wants to go out on her own terms: “I want to make sure that I can spend this last year wrestling anybody and everybody. New generation, old generation, the vets, the works, and show that it doesn’t matter if I was on TV or not. I can still go and still have a lot more to prove, but I’m going to do it with just one last year without any change around my wrists. My way, the way I chose to do it, the same way that I came in. Balls to the wall, baby.”

Check out the complete Mercedes Martinez interview below.