Mercedes Mone And Bayley Tease “One More Match”

Mercedes Moné and Bayley reunited virtually this week to celebrate the tenth anniversary of their historic clash at NXT TakeOver: Brooklyn, one of the most influential matches in women’s wrestling history.

During an Instagram Live session, the two shared memories, laughs, and a playful back-and-forth that quickly turned into talk of “one more match.”

Moné kicked things off by noting her latest championship pursuit.

Mercedes Moné: “I’m going for title number nine tonight.”

Bayley: “I just want one.”

Moné: “You just want one?”

Bayley: “I just want one, dude.”

Moné: “Come face me then, dude. Give the people what they want, one more match.”

Moné: “So, what do you think about one more match?”

Bayley: “It depends what title is on the line. We’ll see.”

Moné: “I have a lot.”

Bayley: “How long would it be in? Ten years or five years or three years or one year?”

Moné: “Ten years seems a little too long, I can’t imagine not wrestling you for ten years.”

Bayley: “Mama’s getting old.”

Moné: “If I wrestled you when you were 50, I think I’d love that. It wouldn’t even be a match, it’d just be a haha.”

The timing of the banter was fitting, as Moné made good on her promise that same weekend. At RevPro’s Global Wars UK event, she captured her ninth career championship, becoming the new Discovery Wrestling Scottish Women’s Champion.

Though they last shared a ring in a six-person tag on SmackDown in February 2021, Bayley and Moné remain in separate promotions today. Still, their friendly exchange has reignited fan hopes for a rematch down the line.