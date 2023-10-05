Mercedes Mone Hints At Showing Up At AEW Full Gear

This year’s AEW Full Gear pay-per-view event will take place on Saturday, November 18, 2023, at the Kia Forum in Los Angeles, and a notable name may appear.

So far, only one match has been confirmed: MJF defending his World Heavyweight Title against Jay White.

Mercedes Mone was speaking with Kevin Undergaro of AfterBuzz TV, where she can be seen without a walking boot on, indicating that she is healing properly and is on her way back to the ring. Mone also mentioned that AEW is headed to Los Angeles, sparking speculation that she might show up, though she didn’t know when.

She added, “I got to see. I got to check the schedule. I know we’re really busy. We’re doing a lot of things. Traveling a lot and see where I want to put my stuff.”

Mone was spotted at the AEW All In event at Wembley Stadium. It’s expected that once she’s medically cleared from surgery, she’ll make an appearance at AEW.

As previously reported, those in AEW believe she would have made her AEW debut at the TD Garden Blood and Guts episode of Dynamite in her hometown of Boston, MA if she hadn’t been injured.