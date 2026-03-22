Mercedes Mone Loses Multiple Titles Amid Ongoing Losing Streak

RevPro (Revolution Pro Wrestling) recently held its High Stakes event, where AEW star Mercedes Moné lost both the Bodyslam Scandinavian Title and the Discovery Scotland Women’s Title to her challenger, Alexxis Falcon.

A clip of the match surfaced, showing Falcon executing a DDT onto one of the belts, leading to her pinfall victory over Moné.

Moné has been on quite a losing streak recently.

This downturn began in December with the AEW World’s End event, where she and Athena lost the AEW Women’s World Tag Team Titles. Shortly after, she lost her TBS Title to Willow Nightingale during Dynamite: New Year’s Smash.

In just this month alone, Moné has lost several titles, including the CMLL World Women’s Title to Persephone and the BestYa Women’s Title to Swan, along with the Bodyslam Scandinavian and Discovery Scotland Women’s Titles to Alexxis Falcon.

As of now, Moné has not appeared on AEW programming since December. However, she mentioned in a recent interview that her return date is coming “soon.”