Mercedes Moné On Her Relationship With Vince McMahon In WWE

AEW TBS Champion and new NJPW Strong Women’s Champion recently spoke with WFAN on a number of topics including her relationship with former WWE Chairman Vince McMahon.

Moné said, “I had a great relationship with him. I mean I feel like me and Bayley really took over the pandemic era, and that’s felt like the relationship really, really grew. That he knew he can count on us and trust on us, and so much so that he gave me the opportunity to main event WrestleMania 37, which was one of my biggest, biggest dreams, so big that I didn’t even think that was possible.”

You can check out Moné’s comments in the video below.