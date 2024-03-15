Mercedes Mone Reflects On AEW TV Debut: “It Was The Best Feeling In The World”

Mercedes Mone spoke with Joe Otterson of Variety following her impactful AEW debut at the AEW Dynamite: Big Business special themed show at the TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts this past Wednesday night.

During the discussion, the “CEO” spoke about how she felt like WWE Hall of Fame legend “Stone Cold” Steve Austin during her televised AEW debut appearance.

“It was unbelievable,” she said. “I still haven’t gotten to take everything in yet, but my heart was just pounding out of my chest. Once I heard the beat drop in the music and the ‘CEO’ chants were on the screens, and then they revealed the ‘Mercedes Moné’ name, that eruption was so electric.”

Mone continued, “I felt so cool. I felt like Stone Cold Steve Austin, when fans just lift up all their signs and stand up with their arms raised. I felt so cool. It was the best feeling in the world.”

