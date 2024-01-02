Mercedes Mone (Sasha Banks) Expected To Join AEW

As PWMania.com previously stated, negotiations for a return between WWE and Mercedes Mone (Sasha Banks) reportedly fell through.

Mercedes is said to have been in talks with AEW, and it now appears that she will be joining the brand soon. While he did not report it, Bryan Alvarez of F4WOnline.com stated that he would be “very surprised” if Mercedes did not appear in this week’s Dynamite.

Fightful Select later reported that industry insiders expect Mercedes to join AEW.

According to Fightful, “Of late in both WWE and AEW, there have been instances – specifically with Will Ospreay and CM Punk – where the physical contracts were not signed until the day of their appearances with AEW and WWE respectively. One source claimed that they heard AEW and Mercedes were close to agreeing on terms, but said ‘it’s never official until it’s official.’”