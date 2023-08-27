Mercedes Mone Shown On-Camera In Crowd At AEW ALL IN 2023 (Video)

Guess who was in the house on Sunday at ALL IN?

During the “Zero Hour” pre-show at AEW ALL IN 2023 at Wembley Stadium in London, England on Sunday, a big-time women’s wrestling star was shown sitting in the crowd.

AEW showed NJPW star and former WWE Superstar Mercedes Mone (Sasha Banks) in the crowd on camera and acknowledged her on the broadcast.

Check out video footage of the cameo appearance by Mercedes Mone via the tweet embedded below.