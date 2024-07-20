Mercedes Moné To Britt Baker: “I’m Calling The Cops And Getting You Arrested”

This past Wednesday night’s 250th episode of AEW Dynamite saw TBS Champion and NJPW Strong Women’s Champion “The CEO” Mercedes Moné successfully defend her TBS Championship against “The Native Beast” Nyla Rose. After the match, Moné was celebrating her win and she suddenly tore a sign from a fan in a Sting mask at the front row. The fan then punched Moné and revealed herself to be none other than Dr. Britt Baker, D.M.D.

Moné took to her Instagram and threatened to file a police report on Baker, stating that she will not allow the former AEW Women’s World Champion to do whatever she wants.

Moné said, “Call the cops! So when I leave the arena, I’m safe and escorted out. One thing about me, when you mess with me I’m gonna call the cops. I’m not going to mess with you, I’m calling the cops and getting you arrested. Don’t ever put your hands on me, fan! Are the cops here yet? I’m ready to write that report. Seriously, can you call 911 back I need to know the ETA on when to write that report. We got evidence all on TBS of that fan touching me.”

Baker and Moné have been feuding ever since the former AEW Women’s World Champion made her return at Forbidden Door and the two are scheduled to face each other at AEW All In on August 25th from Wembley Stadium.