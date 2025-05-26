Mercedes Mone & Toni Storm React To AEW DoN, Hangman Page On Owen Hart Cup Win

AEW Double or Nothing 2025 has officially set the stage for one of the biggest matches in AEW history as Toni Storm will defend the AEW Women’s World Championship against Mercedes Moné at All In: Texas.

Moné earned her shot by defeating Jamie Hayter in the Owen Hart Foundation Women’s Tournament final, and both competitors reacted to the upcoming clash during the post-show media scrum.

Storm, in her signature chaotic style, expressed her excitement in colorful fashion, saying, “I’ve been orgasming ever since,” when asked about Moné’s tournament win. “Looking very much forward to meeting Miss Mone — Money.” She also joked about her size, calling her bottom “bigger than Texas,” and casually brushed off questions about her relationship with Mina Shirakawa, calling them “casual lovers.”

Moné, however, took a more focused and commanding tone: “She might be timeless, but I’m legendary. I’m iconic, and my legacy is untouchable. I’ve followed Toni since her days in STARDOM. She’s the reason I came here. But now, I’m ready to dethrone her. I’m Four Belts Moné. I’m the CEO across the globe — AEW, Japan, the UK, and soon, Mexico.”

In addition to the women’s main event announcement, Hangman Adam Page punched his ticket to All In: Texas by defeating Will Ospreay in the Owen Hart Cup Men’s Final. During the media scrum, Page shared an emotional reflection on what the win meant to him.

“For two years, I haven’t won anything of note,” Page admitted. “If I didn’t win this, I didn’t know what I was going to do with myself. But this is just the beginning. I’ve been looking backward for too long — now I get to look forward.”

Page also delivered a heartfelt message to his supporters: “You supported me before the beginning, when we were doing BTE. It’s a strange relationship, but I feel like I know you. I’m homegrown. My story starts here. This is a testament that All Elite Wrestling has been a gigantic success.”

All In: Texas already promises to be one of AEW’s most emotionally charged and high-stakes events to date, and with Moné vs. Storm now official, the road to Arlington just got even more must-see. Stay tuned to PWMania.com for more fallout from Double or Nothing and build-up to All In!