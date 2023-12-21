Mercedes Moné’s Asking Price Substantially Higher Than Charlotte Flair’s New WWE Contract

As previously reported by PWMania.com, former WWE star Mercedes Moné’s talks and working plan with AEW has come to a screeching halt and this meant that Moné and AEW were very far apart on terms, but it was not mentioned exactly what they were very far apart on, whether if it was on dates, schedule, financial terms or booking, although just because talks between the two sides have come to a stop it doesn’t mean the door is officially closed for Moné to work for AEW in the future.

Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful Select reports that Moné’s asking price when it comes to the salary she is expecting to receive is substantially higher than the pay increase Charlotte Flair will be getting on her WWE contract extension.

This news comes after it was revealed that Flair became one of the highest paid female wrestlers in the history of WWE. There is no word yet on when and for which promotion Moné is expected to make her in-ring return, but it is known that WWE does have an interest to bring her back.