Mia Yim Encounters Frightening Experience With Uber Eats Driver

Mia Yim unfortunately had a frightening experience at home with an Uber Eats driver, which she documented on Twitter.

Yim began working for the WWE in the Mae Young Classic in 2017 and 2018, before signing with the company. She rose through the ranks of NXT under Triple H before being promoted to the main roster as Reckoning, a masked member of the notorious Retribution stable.

She was let go by the company in late 2021, only to return last November.

On Saturday night, Yim revealed that the delivery driver attempted to enter her home and thanked Shayna Baszler for keeping certain items, indicating a weapon, in all of her rooms. There were no further details provided.

She stated, “Sketchy Uber Eats delivery guy just tried to get inside my house. Hey @QoSBaszler thanks for influencing me to keep certain items in all rooms.”