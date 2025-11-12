Mick Foley Details How Jim Ross And Jim Cornette Influenced His WWE Legacy

WWE Hall of Famer Mick Foley recently appeared on “Insight With Chris Van Vliet,” where he discussed various topics, including the origin of his famous catchphrase, “Have a Nice Day.”

Foley said, “I mean, that was just a throwaway. Jim Ross told me, you know, do your promo and just have a nice day. We might want to edit that in case Jim wants a piece of that marketing pie.”

On Jim Cornette giving him the Mandible Claw idea:

“I apologize to every younger sister or brother who had that happen. Jim Cornette gave me the idea, and it’s based on Dr. Sam Sheppard, who was the physician that both the TV show and later the movie The Fugitive was based. I’m not a historian like Corny is, but I believe that he was not guilty, but in that state, that wasn’t the same as being exonerated. So whether he would not practice medicine or could not, I don’t know, but he wrestled for a while in a couple of the Southern territories, and kind of slight a build, and they explained away his lack of physique by amplifying his knowledge of the human anatomy. So the idea is mandible claw, two fingers under the tongue. They press down simultaneously on the nerves lying underneath the tongue while also simultaneously pressing up with the thumb on the nerve underneath the chin. And if you do it, you cannot move. So that hurts. And if a guy like Danny Hodge had that incredible hand strength, if Danny Hodge were to put that on somebody, that person’s life would change.”

You can check out the complete podcast in the video below.

(H/T to 411Mania.com for transcribing the above quotes)