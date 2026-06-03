Mick Foley Open To Managing AEW Talent On Television

Pro wrestling legend and AEW star Mick Foley appeared on The Ariel Helwani Show to discuss various topics, including his role within the company.

Foley said, “Well, I think my role is to be the Swiss Army Knife of AEW. And I’ll work in wherever I can and wherever they need me best. There’s quite a few things I can do. I can host the shows with Renee, Renee’s so much fun to work with. I think I can do a good job on publicity, for being sent out a day or two early to get some publicity.

On whether he is open to a manager role:

“I believe I could take on a managerial role for a handful of misfit babyfaces — or heels –and take some of the guys in the middle of the card and give them a little boost up closer to the top of the card. One of the first things I said to Tony is that AEW has done a really good job of making their mid card mean something.”

You can check out the complete podcast in the video below.

(H/T to 411Mania.com for transcribing the above quotes)