Wednesday, June 3, 2026
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Mick Foley Open To Managing AEW Talent On Television

By
James Hetfield
-
Mick Foley
Mick Foley | AEW

Pro wrestling legend and AEW star Mick Foley appeared on The Ariel Helwani Show to discuss various topics, including his role within the company.

Foley said, “Well, I think my role is to be the Swiss Army Knife of AEW. And I’ll work in wherever I can and wherever they need me best. There’s quite a few things I can do. I can host the shows with Renee, Renee’s so much fun to work with. I think I can do a good job on publicity, for being sent out a day or two early to get some publicity.

On whether he is open to a manager role:

“I believe I could take on a managerial role for a handful of misfit babyfaces — or heels –and take some of the guys in the middle of the card and give them a little boost up closer to the top of the card. One of the first things I said to Tony is that AEW has done a really good job of making their mid card mean something.”

You can check out the complete podcast in the video below.

(H/T to 411Mania.com for transcribing the above quotes)

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