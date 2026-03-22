Mick Foley Reacts To MJF’s Tribute To Terry Funk At AEW Revolution

All Elite Wrestling (AEW) held its 2026 Revolution pay-per-view last weekend at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California. During the event, AEW World Champion MJF defended his title against “Hangman” Adam Page in a Texas Deathmatch.

The match was extremely violent and lengthy, with MJF ultimately retaining his championship and ending Page’s chances of ever challenging for the prestigious title again.

MJF entered the match wearing red, black, and white striped gear, a cowboy hat, and a poncho, reminiscent of the legendary pro wrestler Terry Funk.

Recently, WWE Hall of Famer Mick Foley took to his Instagram to share side-by-side pictures of Funk and MJF. He captioned the post, “MJF HONORS THE FUNKER. Major props to @the_mjf for honoring Terry Funk last weekend at @aew Revolution 2026… True legends never die! If I had one more match in me, it would have been with MJF. Sadly, it just wasn’t meant to be.”