Mick Foley To Be Special Guest GM At ISPW Wrestling Event

MICK FOLEY COMING TO ISPW WRESTLING AS SPECIAL GUEST GM; 30 MAN GOLDEN TICKET RUMBLE HIGHLIGHTS MARCH EVENTS IN NJ

Independent Superstars of Professional Wrestling returns on Friday, March 15th to Hackettstown High School in Hackettstown, NJ featuring WWE Hall of Famer Mick Foley as Special Guest General Manager for the evening. Mick will also be taking part in a Meet & Greet from 6-9PM at the show. The main event features Crowbar defending the ISPW Heavyweight Title against Danny Maff in a Battle of Independent Legends. In other action-packed matches: KC Navarro defends the ISPW Tri-State Title in a Fatal 5 Way against Joey Ace, Rick Recon, LSG, and Vinny Pacifico, Shawn Donavan takes on GKM in a Hackettstown Street Fight, The Now defend the ISPW Tag Team Titles against Amish Country, The ISPW Patriot battles Justin Corino, Vicious Vicki defends the ISPW Womens Title against Ava Everett, Tiger Mulligan against Michael Mars, and All Purpose takes on The Backseat Boyz in tag team action. Ringside is Sold Out. General Admission tickets are available on AmishMike.com. Tickets for the Mick Foley Meet & Greet are available on ISPWWrestling.com. You must have an admission ticket into ISPW to meet Mick Foley. Doors open at 6PM for the Mick Foley Meet & Greet. First match kicks off at 7:30PM.

The following week on Friday, March 22nd, ISPW returns to the Totowa PAL in Totowa, NJ featuring the ISPW 30 Man Golden Ticket Rumble. The same rules will apply as WWE’s Royal Rumble, with two men starting the match and a new entrant entering every sixty-seconds. The last man standing will win the Golden Ticket for an opportunity to challenge for the ISPW Heavyweight Title. The current Golden Ticket holder “The International Shining Star” Rey Calitri has until May 6th to cash in his opportunity. The winner of the Golden Ticket Rumble in Totowa can cash in beginning on May 7th or when Calitri cashes his in. Wrestlers from multiple different promotions will participate in this Golden Ticket Rumble including Joey Ace, Rick Recon, TJ Marconi, Sean Carr, Brian Milonas, Dark STG, Joe Clean, Anthony Gangone, Mike Law, “The Dominican Destroyer” Vargas, Dominick Denaro, TJ Epixx, Eric Corvis, Justin Corino, Michael Mars, Kerr, Tony Chini, Silk City Kings, Magic, Matt Rivera, Alex Reiman, Steve Off, Yoscifer El, Colton Charles, MSG, Evil Kip Stevens, Anthony, and El Magnifico. In other action, Crowbar (w/ Vanessa) defends the ISPW Heavyweight Title against GKM, KC Navarro defends the ISPW Tri-State Title against Rey Calitri (w/ “The Winner” Andy Vineberg & Soraya), and The Now defend the ISPW Tag Team Titles against Sent2Slaughter. Fight Factory Wrestling will also be debuting two amazing matches at the Golden Ticket Rumble. Get your tickets today at ISPWWrestling.com

