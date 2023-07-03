Mickie James’ In-Ring Return Announced For Special Event In France

“Hardcore Country” is coming to France.

Mickie James’ in-ring return for the first time since February has been announced for the July 8th Association Biterroise de Catch” Festival International De Catch” event in France.

James’ husband, fellow wrestling star Nick Aldis, will also be wrestling on the card.

“I can’t wait to go to France,” she wrote. “My 1st match back from injury is a real test against @aurorateves & going international!!!! Then our 1st real VACATION in a very Looooooong time. So excited babe Nick Aldis !!!! LFG!”