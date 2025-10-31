Steph De Lander And Mance Warner Get Married

TNA Wrestling star Steph De Lander recently announced on her Twitter (X) account that she has officially married her long-time partner and fellow TNA star, Mance Warner. De Lander shared a photo of herself and Warner kissing in their wedding attire, accompanied by a heartfelt caption, “WE’RE MARRIED!!! 🥹🌴👰🏻💍❤️✨ @ManceWarner”

According to F4WOnline.com, the wedding of De Lander and Warner was held in Orlando, Florida.

Notable guests at the ceremony included Matt Cardona, Bronson Reed, Deonna Purrazzo, Steve Maclin, Ash By Elegance, Priscilla Kelly, and many others. Attendees received wedding-themed Micro Brawler figures featuring the couple.

De Lander and Warner announced their engagement back in April. De Lander has been out of action since Victory Road 2024, where she revealed that she needed neck surgery and has not yet returned to the ring.

Meanwhile, Warner has remained active as a regular competitor for TNA and GCW.

His most recent appearance was at TNA Bound For Glory, where he participated in the Call Your Shot Gauntlet.