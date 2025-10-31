TNA Announces “Open Fight Night” Special Edition Of iMPACT For Next Week

TNA announced during this week’s special Halloween-themed episode of iMPACT on AXS TV, titled “A Very Hardy Halloween,” that next week’s episode will feature an Open Fight Night theme called “Open Fight Night.”

There will reportedly be no live episodes next week, so it is unclear which matches will air on the show. The rules for “Open Fight Night” allow anyone to challenge anyone else, and that challenge must be accepted. TNA previously held an Open Fight Night episode of iMPACT on February 2, 2017.

This week’s episode is part of the post-Bound For Glory specials that have followed the Bound For Glory pay-per-view event, which took place on October 12. Since that event, all iMPACT episodes have featured special themes. The October 16 episode was titled “After the Glory.” Last week’s show was a documentary called “Fade to Black,” and tonight’s show was titled “A Very Hardy Halloween,” each reflecting on the pay-per-view in different ways.

The next regular episode of iMPACT is scheduled for Thursday, November 13, and it will be a live broadcast, held one day before the Turning Point event on Friday, November 14. Both shows will take place at Full Sail University in Orlando, Florida.