Mickie James On Jordynne Grace Holding Up Her TNA Knockouts Title In A WWE Ring

By
James Hetfield
-

Former WWE star and pro wrestling legend Mickie James recently took to her official Twitter (X) account and shared her thoughts on TNA Knockouts World Champion Jordynne Grace holding up her title in a WWE ring.

James wrote, “The feels I get seeing the Knockouts World Championship held up high INSIDE a WWE ring makes me… ahhhsaaahhh…. 🤪”

You can check out James’ post below.

 

