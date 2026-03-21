Midnight Express’ “Loverboy” Dennis Condrey Passes Away At Age 74

“Loverboy” Dennis Condrey has passed away at the age of 74, leaving behind a legacy that helped shape tag team wrestling into what it is today.

Widely respected for his in-ring work and old-school toughness, Condrey was instrumental in defining the art of tag team competition during wrestling’s territorial era. His influence continues to be felt across generations.

Condrey is perhaps best remembered as a founding member of The Midnight Express, where he teamed with Bobby Eaton under the guidance of manager Jim Cornette. Together, the trio became one of the most iconic and influential factions in tag team history, setting the standard for psychology, pacing, and storytelling inside the ring.

He made his professional wrestling debut in 1973 and went on to build a long and accomplished career, competing across numerous territories during one of the most competitive periods in the business.

Over the years, Condrey worked for several major promotions, including the American Wrestling Association (AWA), National Wrestling Alliance (NWA), Georgia Championship Wrestling, Mid-South Wrestling, and Jim Crockett Promotions, among others.