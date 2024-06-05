Mike Santana Replaces Ethan Page At Prestige Wrestling Show Next Month

Prestige Wrestling announced that TNA star Mike Santana will replace newly-signed WWE star “All Ego” Ethan Page at their July 12th show and that Santana will face Shelton Benjamin on their show.

Prestige Wrestling wrote, “After attempts to make it work ETHAN PAGE will unfortunately not be competing at #CombatClashPDX…

MIKE SANTANA will now make his debut against SHELTON BENJAMIN!

July 12th, 2024

Portland, OR

Viking Pavilion

All Ages (bar with ID)”