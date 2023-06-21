Miro Talks About Training & Becoming Good Friends With Toa Liona

“The Redeemer” thinks highly of Toa Liona.

Miro recently appeared as a guest on the Good Karma Wrestling program for an interview, during which he spoke about becoming good friends with, and training alongside The Mogul Embassy and Gates of Agony member.

“This kid, Toa Liona, he just started recently in AEW,” Miro said. “He’s a guy who is hungry, he came and asked me for advice and for help.”

He continued, “That was maybe a couple of years ago. Ever since, we have kind of been training together in the gym, in the ring, and I’m trying to show him and share my experience with him.”

