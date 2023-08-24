MJF Addresses “The Bidding War Of 2024” Heading Into AEW All In

During an appearance on Hot Ones: Truth Or Dab to promote the AEW All-Stars 2023, When asked about his contract expiration, MJF addressed “the bidding war of 2024” during a PPV event.

He said, “January 1, 2024. They better back up the goddamn Brinks truck, okay pal? Realistically, I know there’s a lot of money that’s going to be thrown my way from both sides. I’m not accepting anything under seven figures, I won’t even make eye contact with a contract that’s under seven figures.”

You can check out the episode below: