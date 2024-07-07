MJF Addresses Why He Turned Against Daniel Garcia, References Wrestling Analyst Dave Meltzer

As seen on the July 3rd, 2024 “Beach Break” episode of AEW Dynamite, MJF turned on Daniel Garcia. During the July 6th episode of Collision, MJF explained his actions:

“What I did to Danny Garcia on Wednesday, that wasn’t personal between he and I. It was personal between me and you [the people]. And Danny Garcia was just the tip of the iceberg. I am going to take away everything that you love in this company because everything that you love sucks. That I built from the ground up with your garbage taste. But don’t worry, I’m going to fix it. The only way to fix it is with me on top.”

MJF also mentioned wrestling analyst Dave Meltzer while talking about Will Ospreay:

“Will Ospreay is a child. He doesn’t care about ticket sales. He doesn’t care about making this place money. All he cares about is putting on good matches for you. What a novel concept. The only ratings Ospreay cares about are from a guy named Meltzer. I’m a grown-ass man. The only ratings I care about are from a man named Nielsen [ratings]. So I got an idea, Will. How about we pop a number right here, right now? I’m going to get medieval on you, bro. You call yourself the Billy Goat? How about you come on out here so I can sacrifice you like one?”