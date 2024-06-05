MJF Comments On If There Was A Possibility Of Him Going To WWE

Ahead of his AEW Dynamite comeback tonight, MJF had a lot to say in a recent interview with Sports Illustrated.

At the AEW Double Or Nothing pay-per-view event, MJF returned and laid out Adam Cole before cutting a promo about how he’s back to his old self and confirming a new contract with AEW. MJF was asked if he had ever considered joining WWE.

MJF replied, “Of course there was. Am I going to get into the weeds? No. At this point in time, this move (staying with AEW) made the most sense for me. I’m making a ton of f*cking money. As far as when the contract ends, that’s nobody’s business but my own.”

Many fans interpreted Triple H’s decision to wear a denim/leather jacket at Double or Nothing as a dig at him, as he wore a similar jacket when he returned from a torn quad in 2002. Instead, it was a tribute to a memorable occasion for him.

According to MJF, “The jean jacket was over what I feel is my leather jacket, but that jean jacket was certainly an homage to a return that meant something to me when I was a kid in Madison Square Garden,” said Friedman. “I’m sure people can connect the dots.”

MJF also discussed his belief that he is the biggest star in wrestling, his time with AEW, his relationship with Samoa Joe, and more.